Set yourself apart from other freelancers or agencies and
give your clients a professional, organised experience

Client Portal integrates with WordPress to help you manage your client projects... without the bulky project management software.

"I love it when a client asks for a file I've already sent them three times."

—No one, ever.

Projects can get messy. Whether you're a freelance designer, developer, or copywriter, if you work with clients you know the headache of keeping track of projects and deliverables.

Most files you send will likely be emailed across. These can quickly become buried in both yours' and your clients' inbox. Maybe you need to dig out the proposal you sent 6 months ago to check the scope, or perhaps your client needs that Google doc with the draft copy that was completed weeks ago.

Client Portal is a super simple, lightweight WordPress plugin that you can use on your website today to allow your clients to keep track of the project and give them access to all files at any time. No more "Can you send me our logo? I've lost it again!" requests.

Justin Jackson

“Laura has revealed a common struggle freelancers have: onboarding new clients. With Client Portal you can organise your on boarding and deliverables in a professional way.”

— Justin Jackson

Give your clients an area on your website to find what they need

Make it easy for both you and your client to keep up to date with the project and find everything they need in a flash.

Fits with your unique workflow

Add or remove as many modules as you like, whether you're a copywriter, designer, developer or more, you can have the deliverables that work for your projects.

Client Portal Modules

Branding that looks like an extension of your website

The super simple, clean design makes this so easy to brand and fit seamlessly into any website template. Either use a featured image or a colour overlay that matches your brand.

Keep the micromanaging clients at bay

Don't let your clients overstep boundaries. Put your available hours and preferred method of communication where they can see it and stop those texts or IM's after hours.

Custom Branded Client Portals

Start using Client Portal with your next project

Take the headache out of project management and have a simple way to store your deliverables on your WordPress website.

“...a simple masterpiece!”

—Ken Westgaard

Ken Westgaard