"I love it when a client asks for a file I've already sent them three times." —No one, ever.

Projects can get messy. Whether you're a freelance designer, developer, or copywriter, if you work with clients you know the headache of keeping track of projects and deliverables.

Most files you send will likely be emailed across. These can quickly become buried in both yours' and your clients' inbox. Maybe you need to dig out the proposal you sent 6 months ago to check the scope, or perhaps your client needs that Google doc with the draft copy that was completed weeks ago.

Client Portal is a super simple, lightweight WordPress plugin that you can use on your website today to allow your clients to keep track of the project and give them access to all files at any time. No more "Can you send me our logo? I've lost it again!" requests.